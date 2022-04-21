PM Shehbaz Sharif summons NSC session today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the session of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

The NSC session will be held at 2:00 pm today. The upcoming NSC session will be attended by the federal ministers and the services chiefs.

On Thursday, PM Shehbaz Sharif visited North Waziristan where he was given a detailed briefing on the prevalent security situation.

On arrival at Miranshah, PM Shehbaz Sharif was received by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The premier had laid a floral wreath at the Shuhada monument and offered Fateha for valiant sons of the soil who rendered supreme sacrifices while defending the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.

Later, PM Sharif was given a detailed briefing on the prevalent security situation with a special focus on terrorists’ activities from across the border. He was also briefed on the western border management system including the status of border fencing.

The prime minister had paid rich tributes to the officers and men of the Pakistan Army for their success in breaking the back of terrorism.

He had said it was not too long ago that terrorists had been indiscriminately targeting innocent men, women, children, educational institutions and state infrastructure across the country. “Thanks to the valiant efforts of our armed forces, fully supported by the nation, we have been successful in defeating and degrading all types of terrorist organisations and dismantling their infrastructure. ”

