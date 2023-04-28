PM Shehbaz Sharif summons PML-N consultative session

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for a consultative meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) today (Saturday), ARY News reported on Friday.

The meeting will be attended by PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif via video link, PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz and the central leadership of the party.

According to sources, the current finance minister Ishaq Dar will brief the participants about the talks held with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation.

Govt-PTI talks

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation sought the date for the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) before the budget during the second round of talks with the federal government.

PTI chief Imran Khan directed the dialogue committee to conclude negotiation with the federal government at the earliest. It was learnt that Imran Khan instructed the dialogue committee to complete the dialogues within a week.

As per Khan’s directives, PTI sought the date of NA dissolution from the federal government before the budget. Moreover, the delegation also rejected the government’s plan to conduct general elections in October.

Sources closer to PTI said that the political tensions can be reduced if the government gives a date for NA dissolution. They added that PTI wants significant progress in talks with the government before the next hearing in the Supreme Court (SC).

They said that PTI will not accept the delaying tactics of the government.

Prior to this development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said that negotiations with the coalition government will only go forward if they are willing to dissolve the National Assembly forthwith.

