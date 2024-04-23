PM Shehbaz Sharif suspends high-ranking FBR official for delaying tax cases

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday took notice of the willful delay in tax cases and ordered for suspension of Commissioner Inland Revenue Islamabad and other relevant officials.

The prime minister, while issuing directives for the suspension of all the relevant officials, directed for holding of inquiry against them, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Shehbaz Sharif, soon after assuming PM office, had directed immediate reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and decided to oversee the process himself.

As per details, billion rupees worth cases related to government revenues have been pending for adjudication in the Tax Tribunals.

The prime minister had requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan for the early disposal of such cases.

Recently, the prime minister took a notice of one of these pending cases in which a FBR counsel had sought adjournment and directed the relevant authorities to inquire into the matter.

The prime minister observed that the national exchequer had been suffering due to pendency of such cases involving worth billion of rupees tax matters.

PM Shehbaz made it clear that he would not tolerate any kind of lethargy in pursuance of such legal matters and under his pledge with the nation, would continue monitoring the tax reforms.

For enhancing the revenues and saving every penny of the country and nation, they would have to strive day and night, the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.