PM Shehbaz Sharif takes notice of Nankana Sahib mob lynching

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday took notice of a mob lynching of a man over blasphemy allegations in Nankana Sahib, saying action would be taken against police officials who “failed in their duty”, ARY News reported.

The prime minister took notice of the incident as videos circulating on social media purportedly showed a man was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy.

“No one is allowed to take the law into their hands,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a statement. He has also summoned a report from the authorities concerned.

Meanwhile, Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar suspended two senior cops for failing to prevent the mob lynching of a man over blasphemy allegations in Nankana Sahib.

The police in a statement said that Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar has suspended Nankana Sahib Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police Nawaz Waraq and Warburton Station House Officer Feroz Bhatti.

آئی جی پنجاب کا ننکانہ میں شہریوں کی جانب سے قرآن کی بے حرمتی کے الزام میں شہری کی ہلاکت کے واقعہ کا نوٹس۔اعلیٰ افسران کو موقعہ پر پہنچ کر انکوائری رپورٹ پیش کرنے کا حکم۔

واقعہ کے ذمہ داروں جبکہ غفلت اور کوتاہی کے مرتکب کے خلاف سخت محکمانہ اور قانونی کاروائی عمل میں لائی جائے گی pic.twitter.com/DZsRIQHzHt — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) February 11, 2023

The IG further directed the Internal Accountability Branch Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari and Special Branch DIG Raja Faisal to reach the incident location and submit an inquiry report.

“Strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident,” the IG asserted.

The videos making rounds on social media showed that hundreds of charged people stormed a police station, assaulted a man in police custody until he died, and then torched his body.

Total madness!!! An angry mob attacked the police station in Nankana Sahib. Reportedly an accused of blasphemy was killed and body burnt by the mob. Apparently police was unable to control the situation. pic.twitter.com/1kdNGFmqro — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) February 11, 2023

The heinous incident comes months after a mob tortured and burned a Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot over alleged blasphemy.

Comments