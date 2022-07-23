PM Shehbaz Sharif takes notice of shortage of essential medicines

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the shortage of essential medicines in the country, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the prime minister has taken notice of the unavailability of essential medicines in the country and directed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to present a comprehensive report in this regard.

Meanwhile, DRAP CEO – Asim Rauf – has asked all the additional directors and provincial chief drug inspectors in the country to conduct a market survey and identify the list of medicines short in the market.

Sources have claimed that the provincial chief drug inspectors have been directed to provide their report regarding unavailable medicines and duration of their shortage within 24 hours.

In the letter written to the officials, it said that 60 essential medicines for psychological, mental, heart and other diseases are not available in Pakistan at present. “All federal and provincial drug regulatory authorities should investigate and report today,” it added.

