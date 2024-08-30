PM Shehbaz Bangladesh’s Dr Younis agree on working together for South Asia’s progress

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Friday held a telephone conversation with Chief Adviser of Bangladesh government Professor Muhammad Yunus wherein two leaders agreed that there was a need to work closely for the progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.

During the conversation, both leaders also agreed that greater regional cooperation could play a vital role in uplifting the lives of the people of South Asia, a PM Office press release said.

PM Shehbaz congratulated Professor Muhammad Yunus on assuming the office of Chief Adviser and lauded his contribution to the socio-economic development of Bangladesh. He expressed sympathies over the devastation caused by the recent floods in Bangladesh.

The prime minister underscored the importance of revitalizing bilateral relations through enhanced cooperation in different domains. Noting the historical, religious and cultural bonds between Pakistan and Bangladesh, he expressed a keen desire to boost commercial relations, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

It worth mentioning here that Sheikh Hasina, 76, quit as prime minister on Monday after a student-led uprising and fled by helicopter to longtime ally India.

Her government was accused of widespread human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killing of thousands of her political opponents.

Hasina’s son and former government adviser, US-based Sajeeb Wazed Joy, 53, criticised the interim government as “completely powerless” and composed of “figureheads”.

“Right now in Bangladesh, you have mob rule,” he told AFP in an interview from Washington.

He pointed to the ouster of top officials, including the chief justice, central bank governor and police chief, following protesters’ demands.

“If the mob tomorrow says, ‘no, we want this person in the interim government changed’, they will have to be changed,” he said.

‘Devolve into chaos’

Yunus has said he wants elections “within a few months”, but Wazed warned of risks if they were delayed.

“It’s in their best interest to hold elections… to have a return to a legitimate government that has the legitimacy of the people and true authority,” he said.

“Otherwise, it’s just going to devolve into chaos.”

Members of Hasina’s millions-strong Awami League have gone into hiding since she fled. There have been reprisal attacks against them and party offices have been torched.