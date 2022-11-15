PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for Covid-19, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday.

Sharif had returned recently from London where he was visiting his brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

In a message from his official Twitter handle, the minister said the prime minister was feeling unwell for the past two days and took a Covid-19 test today on doctor’s advice.

She appealed to the nation and party workers to pray for PM Shehbaz’s speedy recovery.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کورونا پازیٹو ہوگئے ہیں۔ دو روز سے طبیعت ناساز تھی۔ ڈاکٹر کے مشورے سے آج کرونا ٹیسٹ کروایا گیا عوام اور کارکنان سے وزیراعظم کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا کی اپیل ہے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) November 15, 2022

This is the third time the prime minister has tested positive for the virus. He had previously contracted Covid-19 earlier this year in January and in June 2020.

PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF RETURNS PAKISTAN AFTER STAY IN LONDON

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Islamabad on Monday after a five-day stay in London on a private visit. Sharif reached Pakistan via a private airline flight from UK’s Heathrow Airport.

During his stay in London, the premier held several rounds of talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during which key political issues came under discussion.

Comments