PM Shehbaz Sharif thanks world for support at Geneva Conference

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his gratitude to the heads of States and governments, European Union, development partners and the UN for making the Resilient Pakistan Conference a ‘resounding success’.

In his tweets on Tuesday, he said the UN Secretary-General has shown stellar leadership all along. The People of Pakistan will forever remain grateful to him.

A big thank you to Heads of states & governments, European Union, our development partners & United Nations for making Resilient Pakistan Conference a resounding success. UN Secretary General has shown stellar leadership all along. People of Pakistan will forever remain grateful. https://t.co/ADaejx5oUU — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 10, 2023

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the world witnessed yesterday how the nations can come together in a show of solidarity to create a model of win-win partnership to lift suffering humanity out of tragedy.

He said he was deeply moved by the compassion on display at Geneva Conference. He said together we will rebuild lives and hopes.

Read more: PAKISTAN SECURES OVER $10B IN PLEDGES AT CLIMATE RESILIENCE CONFERENCE

It may be noted that Pakistan on Monday secured over $10 billion in pledges from international financial institutions, donor agencies and development partners for the rehabilitation, recovery and reconstruction of flood-affected areas, during an International Conference on Climate Resilience.

The major pledges made at the conference, co-chaired by Pakistan and the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, included $4.2 billion from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), $2 billion from the World Bank, $1.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), $1 billion from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and $1 billion from Saudi Arabia, according to the state news agency.

Comments