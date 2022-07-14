PM Shehbaz Sharif to address nation tonight

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address the nation tonight and is likely to announce reduction in prices of petroleum products, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that the prime minister would take the nation in confidence over petrol prices and is likely to announce the reduction.

The premier will also brief the nation on the agreement reached with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the sources added. This will be PM Shehbaz Sharif’s second address to the nation after assuming charge.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail vowed to provide relief to the people by reducing prices of petroleum products and other essential commodities following IMF agreement.

Read More: Petrol price: Miftah Ismail says ‘will forward summary to PM today’

In a statement, he said the government has successfully saved the country from bankruptcy and now leading it on the path of progress and stability. “We took tough decisions which put the country’s economy on the right track,” he added.

Miftah Ismael congratulated the whole nation on the successful agreement with the IMF and said the government will do more hard work, improve tax collection and create ease for the poor people.

Miftah Ismail said the IMF has appreciated our Sasta Petrol, Sasta Diesel scheme and Benazir Income Support Programs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan have reached a staff-level agreement for the release of US$1.17 billion under the combined 7th and 8th reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

A statement issued by the Fund said that the agreement is subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board.

Comments