PM Shehbaz Sharif to chair federal cabinet session tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the federal cabinet session on Thursday (tomorrow) to discuss a six-point agenda, ARY News reported.

The federal cabinet session will be held under the chair of PM Shehbaz Sharif at 2:00 pm tomorrow in which the members discussed the political and economic situation.

The agenda items included the approval of an air corridor for Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade, trade of essential commodities between Pakistan and Turkey, payment of salaries to the staffers of three Pakistani hospitals in Afghanistan, the appointment of the Federal Land Commission’s chairman and the approval of the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

