PM Shehbaz Sharif to embark on maiden China visit on Nov 1

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay two-day visit to China on November 1-2 at his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang’s invitation, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The premier will hold important meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and his counterpart.

The premier will also hold discussions over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the flood situation in Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

Ishaq Dar highlighted about the friendly and multi-dimensional historic bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

The finance minister shared huge gratitude toward the Chinese government for providing support to Pakistan in this time of devastating floods. The latest flood losses were also discussed in the meeting.

Both sides further discussed fast-tracking progress on CPEC and exchanged views on further enhancing brotherly relations between both countries. It was also shared that CPEC is a key project and its completion in a timely manner is imperative for reaping lucrative returns.

The Chinese envoy shared historical brotherly ties between both countries and assured the finance minister of continuous facilitation and support to Pakistan.

Nong Rong also shared thankful sentiments toward the government of Pakistan for facilitating the Chinese companies working on various projects in Pakistan.

