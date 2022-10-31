PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for China tomorrow on his maiden visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will leave for China on a two-day official visit tomorrow (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

As per details, the PM will leave for Beijing on his two-day official visit to China tomorrow (Tuesday). On his maiden visit to China, the premiere will meet several Chinese deligations to further strengthen Pak-China relations.

Shehbaz Sharif will head his high-level deligation, including foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other senior officials.

Moreover, the Prime minister will meet President Xi Jinping, both leaders will discuss matters related to bilateral cooperation, and regional and global developments.

The delegation will sign several MoUs in diverse sectors to advance bilateral cooperation and trade.

The Visit represents Pak-China’s long-lasting friendship and strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

Read more: PM SHEHBAZ SHARIF EXPECTS TO FURTHER DEEPEN TIES WITH CHINA DURING HIS VISIT

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had said that he expects to further deepen strategic relations and enhance trade and business ties with China during his upcoming visit on Tuesday.

“I hope the visit will result in further cementing our strategic relations and enhancing business and trade with China,” he told China Global Television Network (CGTN) in an interview.

Shehbaz Sharif is among the first batch of foreign leaders to visit China after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing.

Regarding assistance extended by China to the flood-hit people in Pakistan, he expressed gratitude for the Chinese leadership, people and companies who have generously contributed.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which has entered a high-quality second phase, he said that the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has transformed the energy sector and infrastructure in Pakistan.

The road network constructed under CPEC in all parts of the country has shortened the travelling time and now people could easily reach from one place to another, the prime minister added.

Comments