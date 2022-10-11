PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Kazakhstan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) being held in Astana, Kazakhstan from Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister will be accompanied by Cabinet members and senior officials in the two days conference. He will also address the plenary meeting of CICA on Thursday.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will elaborate upon the significance of CICA as a unique forum for promoting interaction, understanding and collaboration amongst countries across Asia to address common challenges.

The Prime Minister will also highlight Pakistan’s perspective on regional and global issues. On the sidelines of the Summit, he will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of various CICA Member States aimed at fostering greater cooperation.

CICA is an intergovernmental process comprising 27 countries from all across Asia. Established in 1992, it focuses on promoting peace, security and socio-economic development in the Asian continent.

CICA offers an invaluable platform for advancing the objectives of regional stability and prosperity through dialogue and win-win cooperation.

It promotes confidence building measures under five broad domains: economic dimension, environmental dimension, human dimension, new challenges and threats, and military-political dimension.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the CICA Summit attests to the importance attached by Pakistan to promoting connectivity and economic cooperation in Asia, in keeping with the objectives enshrined in the CICA Charter.

