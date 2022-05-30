Monday, May 30, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for three-day Turkey visit tomorrow

test

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a three-day official visit to Turkey on Tuesday, said Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement.  

Taking to Twitter, the information minister said the PM’s upcoming Turkey visit will further boost friendly ties with the brotherly country.

PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation during the Turkey visit.

The visit coincides with the 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, she added.

During his stay in Ankara, the premier will hold meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and ministers of Foreign Affairs, Health, Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Shehbaz Sharif will also hold meetings with Turkish investors and the Pakistan-Turkey Business forum.

The visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan is aimed at enhancing cooperation with Turkey in diverse fields including trade, investment, health, education and technical sectors, the statement concluded.

Soon after assuming charge as the prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia, UAE, where he met his counterparts.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also leave for a two-day visit to Turkey from Dubai on Monday.

According to sources, the foreign minister will leave for Istanbul via Dubai in a special plane where he would meet Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Turkish counterpart.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.