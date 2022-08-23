PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for two-day Qatar visit today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a two-day official visit to Qatar today (Tuesday) at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said the visit would renew the bond of brotherhood and friendship between two countries. “We want to transform our historical bilateral relationship into a more robust strategic relationship,” he added.

PM Shehbaz said he will highlight the investment opportunities in Pakistan’s various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

During my interactions with market & business leaders, I will highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan’s various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial & infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) August 23, 2022

According to state-owned Radio Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership to advance energy cooperation and deepen trade and investment ties.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high level delegation, including key members of the cabinet. They will exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two sides also will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a particular focus on advancing energy-related cooperation and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

The premier will also interact with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

He will also visit “Stadium 974” in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by the Qatari government to host the FIFA World Cup.

The PM’s Office said the premier’s visit to Qatar will impart a renewed impetus to deepening cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields and further strengthen their growing economic partnership.

Comments