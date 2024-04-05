PM Shehbaz Sharif to travel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a journey to Saudi Arabia tomorrow to perform Umrah, confirmed FO spokesperson on Friday.

As per details, during his three-day visit to the kingdom, PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on various projects and collaborations.

Accompanying Prime Minister Sharif will be Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and others.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.

She said the people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

During the visit, Prime Minister Sharif will engage in discussions with Saudi authorities and leadership, exploring avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors, including agriculture, the FO spokesperson said.

Earlier it emerged that Saudi Arabia has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Umrah.

Sources also indicate that several projects are in the pipeline for Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the commitment of both countries to deepen their partnership across various sectors. Various projects will be finalized during the PM’s visit, while many others are being prepared for Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, they added.