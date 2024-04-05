32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 5, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

PM Shehbaz Sharif to travel to Saudi Arabia tomorrow

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
|

TOP NEWS

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz is ARY News' Special Correspondent covering Foreign & Diplomatic Affairs from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a journey to Saudi Arabia tomorrow to perform Umrah, confirmed FO spokesperson on Friday. 

As per details, during his three-day visit to the kingdom, PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on various projects and collaborations.

Accompanying Prime Minister Sharif will be Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and others.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.

She said the people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Read more: Saudi Arabia likely to invest US$ one billion in Reko Diq Gold Project

During the visit, Prime Minister Sharif will engage in discussions with Saudi authorities and leadership, exploring avenues for cooperation across multiple sectors, including agriculture, the FO spokesperson said.

Earlier it emerged that Saudi Arabia has extended an invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for Umrah.

Sources also indicate that several projects are in the pipeline for Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the commitment of both countries to deepen their partnership across various sectors. Various projects will be finalized during the PM’s visit, while many others are being prepared for Pakistan in Saudi Arabia, they added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.