PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Egypt to participate in COP 27 conference

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would visit Egypt on November 7 and 8 to represent Pakistan in the United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP27), ARY News reported.

This Summit is taking place as part of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference.

According to a statement issued by a spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry the PM would participate in the COP27 summit on 7 and 8 November, at the invitation of the Egyptian government. The conference would be held in Sharm-el-Sheikh.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and other officials would visit Egypt alongside the PM, the statement read. The PM would also co-vice chair the round table conference along with his Norwegian counterpart, the FM spokesperson added.

The Prime Minister would also participate in the Executive Action Plan conference organized by the General Secretary of the United Nations.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the margins of the Summit.

COP-27 is taking place at a time when millions of people in Pakistan, and millions more in other parts of the world, are facing severe adverse impacts of climate change.

As a developing country most affected by this phenomenon, Pakistan would make a robust call, inter alia, for the urgency of climate solidarity and climate justice, based on the established principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities.

The COP is the supreme decision-making body under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change which meets on annual basis to review and advance collective efforts to address climate change.

As the main stakeholder, Pakistan would continue to, proactively, make positive contributions to the global climate change debate, negotiations and collective action.

