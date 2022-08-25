PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit flood-hit Sindh areas tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: After visiting the flood-hit areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit flood-affected Sindh districts tomorrow (Friday), ARY News reported on Thursday quoting sources.

According to a well-placed source, the prime minister will pay a day long visit to Sindh on Friday to review relief efforts in the flood-affected districts. The premier will land in Karachi where Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will receive him at Faisal Base.

The prime minister, along with Sindh CM and its cabinet, would visit Jamshoro, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Khairpur districts. PM Shehbaz would be briefed about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the following districts, including food supply, drinking water and basic health facilities to the displaced people staying at temporary shelters.

He will also announce relief measures on behalf of federal cabinet for flood-affected Sindh people, sources say.

Flood victims living on roads

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a meeting on flood emergency on Thursday said that flood victims of Sindh are living on roads.

Presiding over a session on flood emergency and relief, Shah stressed on the need for prompt purchase of ration to provide relief to the victims of flood disasters.

“I have visited several districts of Sindh, flood has damaged katcha houses, crops, roads and government buildings,” Murad Ali Shah said.

He directed for assessment of losses through the union councils and providing necessary items to the affected people.

‘Over 900 killed in floods’

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman yesterday revealed that over 900 people were killed during monsoon rains across Pakistan since June this year.

ملک بھر سے بارشوں اور سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں کے دل دہلانے والے مناظر سامنے آ رہے ہیں۔ مون سون کی بارشوں اور سیلاب کے مختلف واقعات میں جون سے اب تک 903 افراد جاں بحق ہوئے ہیں جس میں 326 بچے اور 191 خواتین شامل ہیں۔ جبکہ 1293 لوگ زخمی ہوئے ہیں۔ 1/3 pic.twitter.com/wVVT0jtaE4 — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 24, 2022

Taking to Twitter, the minister shared that the highest number of deaths and injuries during the time period was recorded in Sindh and Balochistan.

“Since June, 903 people, including 326 children and 191 women, have died in various incidents of monsoon rains and floods.”

Heavy monsoon rains and floods have affected 2.3 million people in Pakistan since mid-June, according to a United Nations report.

More than 504,000 livestock have been killed, while nearly 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) of roads and 129 bridges have been damaged, blocking access to flood-affected areas.

The federal government has urged the nation to donate money for the rain-affected areas by depositing to the Prime Minister Relief Fund Account 2022.

