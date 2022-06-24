PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Karachi tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to arrive in Karachi on a day-long visit tomorrow (Saturday), ARY News reported citing sources.

During his stay in Karachi, the prime minister will attend and address a ceremony at PN Dockyard, said well-placed sources.

The prime minister will also hold a meeting with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah

Matters of mutual interest and the law and order situation in Karachi will be discussed during his meeting with the chief minister, the sources added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif today visited Gwadar and announced the provision of 200 acres of land for establishment of a residential colony for the fishermen of Gwadar. He also announced distribution of 2000 motorboat engines among them.

Talking to local fishermen in Gwadar, during his day-long visit to the city, he said the purpose of his second visit to Gwadar in a month is to have direct interaction with the fishermen and get their feedback on issues concerning them.

He said the federal government has allocated a massive amount of Rs00 billion in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for development of Balochistan.

