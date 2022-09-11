PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit London on Sep 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be visiting London and will likely attend the funeral of United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the prime minister will be leaving on a foreign tour and his first trip would be in Samarkand to attend two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation scheduled on 15 and 16 September.

“Shehbaz Sharif will then return to the country and after a gap of two days will leave for London on September 18,” they said, adding that the prime minister will meet political leaders during his London visit.

He may also join the funeral of Queen Elizabeth during his visit.

Later, he will travel to New York on September 19 and address United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session on September 23. “He will then return to Pakistan after his UNGA address,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on August 25, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled his visit to London while considering the flood situation in the country.

According to details, the prime minister while considering the flood situation in the country, cancelled his visit to London where he planned to go to inquire after his ailing granddaughter.

Earlier, the prime minister intended to fly to London after his two-day official visit to Qatar, but he decided to travel back to Islamabad to review the ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas.

