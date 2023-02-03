PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Muzaffarabad on Feb 5

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to visit Muzaffarabad on Kashmir Solidarity Day on Feb 5 to voice support and solidarity with the struggling people of India-occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

The prime minister will reach Muzaffarabad on February 5 along with senior members of federal cabinet.

The AJK premier would also host a luncheon reception for Mr Sharif at PM House where the entire political leadership would also be in attendance.

AJK PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also confirmed the visit of PM Shehbaz to AJK.

“On Feb 5, 2023, PM Shehbaz Sharif will address a special session of AJK Assembly to express unflinching support and solidarity on behalf of 232 million Pakistanis with our oppressed brethren in IIOJK. Let it be known to everyone: On [the] Kashmir issue, we are always ONE, beyond politics,” he wrote.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Dec 5 last year the AJK premier had an altercation with PM Sharif at the inauguration of a refurbishment project of Mangla dam in Mirpur.

