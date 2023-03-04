PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Qatar on March 5

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of emir of Qatar, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake a two-day official visit to Doha on March 5-6, said Foreign Office in a statement.

According to the Foreign Office statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Doha on March 5-6 to participate in the 5th United Nations (UN) Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The conference, being held from 5-9 March 2023, will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries, helping them make progress on the road to prosperity, it said.

At the Conference, the leaders will mobilize additional international support measures and action in favour of LDCs and agree on a renewed partnership between LDCs and their development partners.

The FO further said that the prime minister, during his stay in Qatar, will hold bilateral meetings and interactions with participating leaders and Heads of Delegation on the sidelines of the conference.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global S”outh to promote sustainable development worldwide. During 2022, in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC Chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus, and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly,” the FO stated.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries, in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity, it added.

The FO spokesperson said that Pakistan supports reinvigorated global partnerships based on effective means of implementation, including within the framework of South-South Cooperation, to pursue the UN 2030 Development Agenda and the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Comments