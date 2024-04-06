PM Shehbaz touches down in Saudi Arabia on first foreign trip

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit which will be his first foreign visit since his election.

Governor of Madina Munawarah Prince Salman Bin Sultan Al Saud received the prime minister at the airport.

The prime minister will stay in Madina Munawarah and will offer prayers at Masjid e Nabwi (PBUH).

PM Shehbaz Sharif travelled on a commercial flight and during the flight mingled with the passengers. The passengers also took selfies with the prime minister and had a chat with him.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet including Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar and Ahad Cheema accompanied the prime minister.

During a press conference today in Lahore, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said the trip was the prime minister’s first foreign visit since his election.

PM Shehbaz is expected to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss issues of mutual interest and exchange views on regional and global developments.

The prime minister will also perform Umrah and offer prayers at Masjid-i-Nabwi during his time in the kingdom.