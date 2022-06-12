Monday, June 13, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif says granting transit visa will help Afghans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said the government’s new Afghan visa policy is part of our efforts to continue helping our Afghan brothers and sisters in their hour of need.

In a tweet PM, Shehbaz Sharif said a grant of transit visas will help them complete paperwork for onward travel.

He urged the international community to lend a helping hand to the people of Afghanistan.

Earlier, the Foreign Office (FO) has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to a peaceful, stable and sovereign Afghanistan, saying that the country does not want any spoiler’s role in the neighbouring country.

Addressing a weekly press conference, FO spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmed pointed out that Pakistan was constantly raising concerns over rising terrorism and cross-border attacks.

