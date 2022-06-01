PM Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish president discuss regional, int’l issues

ANKARA: The meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was held in Ankara on Wednesday.

Both the leaders discussed regional and international issues besides bilateral cooperation, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif reached Presidential Palace, Ankara to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Turkish armed forces presented a guard of honour to the PM Sharif, where he was received by the Turkish president.

On the occasion, national anthems of both the countries were played.

PM Shehbaz Sharif introduced members of his delegation to the Turkish president.

Turkey-Pakistan Business Council

PM Sharif has stressed the need to tap the huge potential and opportunities to promote trade relations between Pakistan and Turkey.

Addressing the Turkey-Pakistan Business Council in Ankara, he said that both the countries have also immense opportunities for cooperation in the textile industry and a joint strategy in this regard will further boost the industry.

The premier invited the Turkish business community to invest in Pakistan and the government will provide all possible facilities in this regard.

He said both countries have supported each other in critical times, especially during earthquakes, floods and other natural disasters. He said through a joint adventure, the two countries can rapidly move on the path of development and prosperity.

PM Sharif said the government is taking effective steps to meet the current economic challenges being faced by Pakistan.

The premier also invited Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan in the fields of hydro, solar and wind power projects. He lauded the Turkish investment in solar park projects in Pakistan as well.

Sharif said Pakistan will be capable to produce 40,000 megawatts of hydroelectricity after the construction of dams in the country.

He said Pakistan wants to take the benefits from Turkish capabilities in diverse sectors as it has immense experience in the construction of dams, production of cheaper electricity and manufacturing vehicles.

The prime minister said that Turkish investments in the country will also lead to profit to their business community besides the development of Pakistan.

