PM Shehbaz Sharif twice pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

MEDINA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation on Friday paid his respects at Roza-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) in Medina Munawara.

The prime minister offered Nawafils at Riaz-ul-Jannah and prayed for the security, progress and socio-economic development of the country.

وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف کی مدینہ منورہ آمد کے بعد وفد کے ہمراہ مسجدِ نبوی ﷺ میں حاضری وزیرِ اعظم شہباز شریف کی مسجدِ نبوی میں روضہ رسول ﷺ پر حاضری اور نمازِ مغرب کی ادائیگی. pic.twitter.com/UdRMN1ssji — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 28, 2022

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Sharif was received by Governor Medina Prince Faisal Bin Salman Al Saud and high-level Saudi officials. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, and other federal ministers are accompanying the prime minister.

PM Shehbaz Sharif was accompanied by his delegation including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Narcotics Control Minister Shahzain Bugti and other cabinet members.

This is PM Sharif’s first foreign trip after assuming office earlier this month.

At the invitation of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Madinah on a 3-day official visit to Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/yjS0WWfvx5 — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) April 28, 2022

During the visit, the premier will hold talks with the Saudi leadership, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties and creation of greater opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the kingdom.

The two sides will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest. The prime minister will visit Roza-e-Rasool (SAWW). He will also perform Umrah in Makkah.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other.

“The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem,” he added.

