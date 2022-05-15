The prime minister has arrived in UAE from London.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will express condolences with newly elected UAE President Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

In solidarity with the brotherly people of UAE, the Government of Pakistan announced three-day national mourning from 13-15 May 2022, with the national flag flying at half-mast.

Earlier, the prime minister, on his Twitter handle, had expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sheikh Khalifa and said that UAE had lost a visionary leader and Pakistan, a great friend.

UAE’s Federal Supreme Council on Saturday unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates.