The prime minister has arrived in UAE from London.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will express condolences with newly elected UAE President Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan.

In solidarity with the brotherly people of UAE, the Government of Pakistan announced three-day national mourning from 13-15 May 2022, with the national flag flying at half-mast.

Earlier, the prime minister, on his Twitter handle, had expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Sheikh Khalifa and said that UAE had lost a visionary leader and Pakistan, a great friend.

Heartiest congratulations to my brother @MohamedBinZayed on his election as new President of UAE. I extend best wishes to him and look forward to working together to further strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Pakistan-UAE fraternal ties are destined to scale new heights, IA — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 14, 2022

UAE’s Federal Supreme Council on Saturday unanimously elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates.