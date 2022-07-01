PM Shehbaz underscores Pakistan’s desire to enhance ties with US

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underscored Pakistan’s commitment to further advance its longstanding relations by exploring new avenues of cooperation with the United States (US).

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a meeting with Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Donald Blome, who called on him today and discussed the bilateral ties.

During the meeting, the premier congratulated the ambassador on his presentation of credentials and expressed the hope that the ambassador would devote his efforts to deepening and enhancing bilateral ties.

PM Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the historic, longstanding ties between the two countries and underscored Pakistan’s desire to further develop this relationship on the basis of mutual respect, trust, and interest.

The prime minister emphasized that, given Pakistan’s economic and demographic potential, US companies needed to be encouraged by the Development Finance Corporation of the US to invest in Pakistan’s large market.

He also stressed the need to have the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement Ministerial meeting take place later this year, besides holding the Business Opportunities Conference this year.

This year marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the United States.

The Prime Minister hoped that both countries would celebrate this historic occasion in a befitting manner, which would further deepen bilateral and people-to-people ties. He also stressed the need to have more exchanges at high-level between the two countries.

While highlighting the rising wave of Islamophobia in India, he condemned the sacrilegious remarks by the two BJP officials about the revered personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) that had deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

The Prime Minister also underlined that India was committing grave violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Ambassador Blome thanked Pakistan for its prompt and effective assistance in facilitating evacuation from Afghanistan. He thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to further strengthen and reinforce Pakistan-US ties.

