ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to accelerate efforts to promote electric vehicles (EVs) across the country as part of a broader strategy to reduce the fuel import bill.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the prime minister chaired a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday to review progress on the promotion of electric mobility in Pakistan.

Speaking at the meeting, the prime minister emphasized the need to expedite ongoing initiatives aimed at boosting EV adoption.

He noted that, given the current regional situation and future energy needs, the promotion of electric vehicles would not only help reduce the burden of fuel imports but also contribute significantly to environmental protection and energy security.

He directed authorities to ensure transparency in subsidies provided for electric motorcycles under the National EV Policy, particularly for low-income individuals, and to speed up the implementation of the scheme.

During the briefing, officials informed the meeting about progress in promoting EVs nationwide. It was shared that 72 manufacturing certificates have been issued for electric motorcycles and rickshaws, while four certificates have been granted for electric car production.

Additionally, 123 applications have been received for the establishment of EV charging stations across the country. The government aims for 30 percent of vehicles in Pakistan to be electric within the next five years, a move expected to save approximately $4.5 billion in fuel costs.

The meeting was further informed that government employees up to Grade 16 will be provided electric bikes on easy installment plans.

Federal ministers, senior officials, and representatives from relevant departments attended the meeting, including Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.