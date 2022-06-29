PM Shehbaz Sharif urges nation to implement COVID SOPs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday appealed to the nation to implement COVID SOPs after the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad recorded a 3.5 percent positivity ratio today, ARY NEWS reported.

“In view of rising COVID cases, I wanted to appeal to the nation to implement SOPs and directives with regard to COVID,” the prime minister said in a message shared on Twitter from his personal handle.

He said that the frontline workers and doctors have made sacrifices to safeguard the nation against COVID. “We should not act in a manner that such sacrifices go to waste,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

ملک میں کرونا کیسز کی پھر سے بڑھتی ہوئی تعداد کے پیش نظر میری پوری قوم سے اپیل ہے کہ کرونا سے متعلقہ ہدایات اور SOPs پر عمل کریں۔ ہمارے فرنٹ لائن ورکرز اور ڈاکٹرز نے ہمیں محفوظ رکھنے کے لیے بہت سی قربانیاں دی ہیں۔ہمیں کرونا کے خلاف ان حاصل کی جانے والی کامیابیوں کو ضائع نہیں کرنا — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 29, 2022



Pakistan continues to record a slight increase in COVID-19 cases as the country has registered 541 new infections over the last 24 hours, National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data showed Wednesday.

As per data, the new infections — detected after diagnostic testing on 15,462 samples — took Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate to 3.50pc and total case count to over 1.53 million.

COVID-19 Statistics 29 June 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 15,462

Positive Cases: 541

Positivity %: 3.50%

Deaths: 01

Patients on Critical Care: 100 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) June 29, 2022



COVID-19 claimed one more life across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from the disease to 30,391 the NIH said, adding that 100 people are in critical condition.

Maximum coronavirus test positivity ratio was recorded in Sindh at 9.10pc, 1.35 in KP and 1.31 in Punjab, while in Islamabad daily rate of coronavirus positivity was recorded at 3.03 percent and in Azad Kashmir 2.88 pct, according to health sources.

