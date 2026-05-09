PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China from May 23

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for a visit to China on May 23 to hold talks with Chinese leadership over the CPEC, trade, investment and bilateral cooperation.

During the visit from May 23 to 25, Shehbaz Sharif will hold meetings with Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping as well as his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang.

Senior ministers and high-ranking officials will be accompanied with the prime minister during the visit.

The visit comes at a critical moment, as key consultations are expected over geopolitical developments, including the US-Iran war and its potential impact on regional stability.

During the prime minister’s visit, Pakistan and China are expected to sign several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), sources said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations of Pakistan and China.