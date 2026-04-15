PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey from today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to embark on a four-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey on Wednesday (today), foreign ministry said, as the country engages in hectic diplomacy ahead of a possible second round of US-Iran peace talks.

“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake official visits to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye from 15–18 April 2026,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar would be conducted “in the bilateral context,” while in Turkey PM Sharif will participate in the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

In visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the Prime Minister will meet the leadership of Saudi Arabia and Qatar to discuss ongoing bilateral cooperation as well as regional peace and security.

During the Forum, the Prime Minister will participate in the Leaders’ Panel, alongside other world leaders, to present Pakistan’s perspective at the Forum.

On the sidelines of the Forum, the Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other key world leaders.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, as well as other senior officials.