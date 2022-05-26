PM Shehbaz Sharif visits D-Chowk, pays rich tribute to LEAs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for their role in protecting the lives and properties of the people in testing times.

Talking to the personnel of law enforcement agencies deployed in Red Zone, Islamabad on Thursday, he appreciated Islamabad Traffic Police, Rangers and other agencies for playing their constitutional role and protecting the country’s interests.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said all of us have to end hostilities, and hatred, and promote love, passion and national cohesion.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan will definitely move forward if we follow the law and the constitution.

He said we have to foil the conspiracy to divide the nation and make our best efforts to put the country on the path of development and prosperity.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressed the protesters at Islamabad’s 9th Avenue and gave a six-day deadline to the government for announcing elections and dissolving assemblies and warned that he would return to the capital with the “entire nation” otherwise.

