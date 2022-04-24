PM Shehbaz Sharif visits Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) today and inspected different faculties of the hospital in Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

During his visit, PM Sharif followed the PKLI regulations and sought recommendations from the physicians to bring improvements to the hospital.

He said that he had visited the hospital in March 2018. He questioned PKLI staffers whether the medical equipment were procured with the Rs90 million donations given to PKLI during his tenure.

However, the PKLI administration failed to give an answer to the premier.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had questioned him regarding the PKLI funding and later he was kept behind the bars.

He said that he had saved Rs400 million of the national exchequer for the PKLI hospital. He expressed sorrow over the functionality of only six out of 20 operation theatres.

Earlier in the day, PM Shehbaz Sharif has announced a two-month remission in the sentences of the prisoners across Pakistan.

The announcement was made by PM Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said that all possible patronage is included in the duties of the govt in making the prisoners who have completed their sentence active citizens of the society.

He urged the Kot Lakhpat Jail authorities to make effective use of available resources for the convenience of the inmates. In this context, the Prime Minister called for further improvement in the food and health facilities of the prisoners.

The prime minister also directed to make effective use of the available resources for the skill development of the prisoners, so that the prisoners can fully prepare themselves to play an active role in the society after the punishment.

