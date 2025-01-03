PM Shehbaz vows to combat challenges of misinformation, fake news

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif pledged to address the rising ‘challenge’ of digital media, particularly fake news and disinformation on social media platforms to eradicate terrorism and extremism from the country, ARY News reported.

“On digital front, the venom against Pakistan is being spitted through social media from some elements abroad. This is also a big challenge, which is supported by distorted facts and twisted reality,” the prime minister said while chairing the meeting of the Apex Committee of National Action Plan.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the federal cabinet members, chief ministers of all provinces, and other high officials.

The prime minister said that some issues are being brought up on social media by falsifying information and rewriting reality, which he said harming the state’s reputation.

He expressed confidence that the administration will overcome such obstacles, saying, “All efforts (to eliminate terrorism and extremism in the country) will go waste if we don’t counter this challenge.”

The prime minister remembered the dissemination of false information on the November 26 martyrdom of Rangers men.

He continued by saying that Pakistan will continue on its path to peace, stability, and development and that the enormous sacrifices made by the armed forces would not be in vain.

PM Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion congratulated the nation as Pakistan assumed non-permanent membership of United Nation Security Council.

He emphasized that some Khawarij intruders are living in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to disturb the country’s peace.

The prime minister pointed out that the agenda of prosperity and development was discussed in the previous day’s meeting where it was agreed that without bringing peace and stability in the country, economic development, was not possible.

The government, he said was determined to completely eliminate Fitna Al-Khawarij from the country to ensure socio-economic development of the country.

The prime minister stressed that the federal government, the provinces and all relevant stakeholders in collaboration with the Pakistan security forces should make a comprehensive plan in this regard. He pledged that with unity of thought and action, the government will implement such plans in letter and spirit, to resolve all challenges faced by the country.