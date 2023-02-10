PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to extend every possible support to Turkiye

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehabz Sharif on Friday vowed to extend every possible support to the quake-hit Turkiye and appealed to countrymen to extend help to their Turkish brethren, ARY News reported.

He was talking to the media at Lahore International airport on the occasion of sending another consignment of relief goods to Turkiye.

100 tonnes of relief goods including blankets, tents and others were dispatched to Turkiye via a Turkish Airforce plane.

The premier said he will not leave the Turkish brethren alone in this calamity and Pakistan will extend every possible effort in relief operations and likened the people of Turkiye and Pakistan as “two hearts and one soul.”

PM Shehbaz Sharif recalled that how Turkiye had established an air bridge with Pakistan after the horrific 2005 earthquake that killed around 80,000 people in Azad Kashmir.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recalled that the wife of President Erdogan even donated her precious necklace to help the people of Pakistan who lost their homes and livelihood after the 2005 earthquake.

He said his government had decided to turn the ongoing rescue and relief efforts for Turkiye into a nationwide support campaign.

The prime minister was earlier briefed about the collection and dispatch of the relief goods from Pakistan to Turkiye and Syria. He was informed that the NDMA was coordinating and rushing relief goods from various cities of Pakistan to the quake-affected areas.

