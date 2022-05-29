PM Shehbaz Sharif vows to remodel KP on pattern of Punjab

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to remodel Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on the pattern of Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

While addressing Mansehra public gathering today, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that all available resources will be utilised to make the country developed and prosperous.

He said that Multan, Sukkur and Hazara Motorways are the mega projects which were completed during the Nawaz Sharif regime, Radio Pakistan reported. He said the journey of development and prosperity will be continuing with the same spirit and devotion.

The premier assured the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa of the provision of flour at the prescribed rates of Punjab. Shehbaz Sharif said that efforts will be made to remodel Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pattern of Punjab.

Referring to the increase in petroleum prices, he said the government has increased the prices in compulsion due to the wrong decisions and agreements of the previous government.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government has announced a Rs28 billion subsidy package for 80 million poor people in the country.

He said laptops will be provided to the position holders students in the upcoming budget.

PM Sharif criticised former premier Imran Khan for his flawed policies, creating unemployment and creating chaos in the country.

The premier congratulated the people of Balochistan on the holding of successful local government elections.

PM Sharif also announced the establishment of a medical college, a special grant of Rs1 billion for the development of Mansehra and the setting up of Hazara Electric Supply Company.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated various development projects in the area.

