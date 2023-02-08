PM Shehbaz Sharif wants privatisation process expedited

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the privatisation process of public sector enterprises which had been recommended by the privatisation board.

The prime minister issued these directives while chairing a meeting to discuss the privatization process. He directed authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the privatisation of public sector organisations.

The premier also directed to accomplish the privatisation of the PSEs recommended by the privatisation board in a transparent manner and as per best international practices.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Advisor Ahad Cheema, State Minister Musadik Malik, SAPM Jahanzeb Khan and other relevant officers.

Separately today in another meeting, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, while expressing displeasure over the performance of Special Technology Zones Authority, has formed a committee under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to make the Authority functional.

The ministers for information technology, Law and investment, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Senator Afnanullah and the chairman CDA will be members of the committee.

The prime minister directed that the committee would submit its recommendations for activating the Special Technology Zones Authority within a week.

The premier was briefed that 400 companies are currently registered in Special Technology Zones, out of which 63 percent are Pakistani, while the rest belong to China, United States, Turkiye and other countries.

