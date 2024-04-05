PM Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Saudi Arabia at own expense: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar confirmed on Friday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday (tomorrow).

The minister, in a statement issued on Friday, said this would be the first foreign visit of the prime minister since his election to the PM’s office on March 4.

Tarar said that PM Shehbaz Sharif would use a commercial flight for the purpose. The prime minister and members of his delegation would bear their travel expenses, the minister added.

As per details, during his three-day visit to the kingdom, PM Shehbaz Sharif is expected to hold meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, focusing on various projects and collaborations.

Accompanying Prime Minister Sharif will be Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and others.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity.