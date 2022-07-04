PM Shehbaz Sharif wants zero loadshedding during Eid days

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed authorities concerned against carrying out loadshedding during Eidul Azha holidays, ARY News reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the recent directives from the prime minister comes a day after Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir yesterday announced that loadshedding will continue on Eidul Azha.

On PM’s directives, the energy ministry has sought power generation and consumption details from Discos during the Eid days from distribution companies.

“Directives have been issued to supply adequate fuel and gas to all power generation companies,” they said, adding that concerned Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Wapda power companies will be responsible for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during Eidul Azha days.

PM orders immediate functioning of closed power plants

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for making the shut-down power plants functional.

PM Shehbaz Sharif issued directives while chairing an important meeting to overcome the energy crisis. He also sought a report entailing clear reasons of load-shedding in the country.

ENERGY CRISIS SOARS

The electricity shortfall in the country has reached 7,787 megawatts as production is stagnated at 21,213 MW and demand reached 29,000 MW.

According to the power division of the country, the electricity shortfall has reached near 8,000 MW. The demand for electricity in the country has exceeded 29,000 while the production lags at 21,000 MW.

The power division told that currently, a total of 5,430 MW of power is being produced by hydropower while 705 MW are being produced via Thar mill plants. The production via the private sector is 10,241 MW while Wind and solar plants throughout the country are producing 1,742 MW of electricity, it added.

