PM Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law gets extension in interim bail

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore has extended interim bail of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf in a money laundering case, ARY News reported.

Haroon Yousaf appeared before the NAB court for an extension in interim bail, while the court showed resentment over the absence of the NAB investigation officer.

The court while extending the interim bail of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf till March 16 and directed the investigation officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to the next hearing.

It is to be mentioned here that a case has been under hearing at the accountability court against the prime minister’s son-in-law Haroon Yousaf Aziz.

Earlier the court restrained the NAB from the arrest of Haroon Yousaf Aziz.

Haroon Yousaf, PM Shehbaz’s son Suleman, and daughter Rabia Imran were declared absconders by the court for avoiding their appearance in the case proceedings.

Suleman recently ended his self-exile and returned to the country after securing an interim protective bail from the IHC.

