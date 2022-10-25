PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for combined efforts to tap clean energy resources

RIYADH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined the need for combined efforts to explore the true potential of clean energy resources, coupled with utilisation of modern tools and technical gadgets to fully harness the talents of young generations and explore future avenues for progress and prosperity, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing ‘Future Investment Initiative Summit’ in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, the prime minister said that clean energy potential would be the new driver of economic prosperity and stressed upon the world community to come forward and support these joint efforts.

“Nothing could be of more importance to us than this very challenge: how to ensure that our collective tomorrow is better than our today. And that we are ready for it; that we have the tools, skills and technology which enables us not just to navigate the complex world of tomorrow,” he added.

He noted that Pakistan was ready to reach out to potential investors to grab the future for its coming generations, adding that young women and men were crafting their careers through means of modern technology.

“I believe Pakistan has uniquely placed to leverage this change. We have one of the youngest populations in the world. Most of these youngsters are equipped with the tools of the new digital world. Their talent is already recognised as Pakistan is the fourth most popular country for freelancing,” he added.

The prime minister also proposed Future Investment Initiative to establish a satellite centre in one of Pakistan’s leading universities to explore rapidly growing Pakistani market and spur innovation.

“The Satellite could become a centre of network of researchers, innovators, investors, and service providers to harness capacities, which if optimised would take Pakistan to high level of social and economic development,” he added.

“Through Information Technology, E-Commerce and innovation we can overcome all challenges, especially political, economic, social, educational, and agricultural and climate change as well,” PM Shehbaz Sharif noted.

“Global warming is upon us. Extreme temperatures, over time, are changing weather patterns and disrupting the usual balance of nature and our ecosystem. Countries like Pakistan, with negligible carbon footprint, are vulnerable to the adverse impact of Climate Change,” he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif further elaborated that Pakistan had experienced historic heat wave in March and torrential rains from June to August this year which led to unprecedented floods.

“These rains and floods have impacted 33 million people, and more than 1,500 people have died. More than two million houses have been damaged, and over 3.5 million acres of crops have been lost, with farmlands, orchards, bridges, and road networks destroyed,” he added.

The prime minister expressed the resolve that they were committed to rebuilding lives, livelihoods and climate-resilient infrastructure. Sustainability thus was predicated on climate action now.

As societies placed a greater premium on sustainability, he said that clean energy was the driver of the new economy, he said and mentioned his administration in Punjab province which had explored solar power in 2012 and established a 1000 MW solar power park in Bahawalpur, south of Lahore. It was since produced 400 MW, with spare capacity to generate the balance.

“As Prime Minister, I am spearheading the development of 10,000 MW of solar power to meet Pakistan’s peak load demand and lessen reliance on fossil fuel. It is a great opportunity for investors who are looking for attractive returns,” he added.

As a prime minister, he said he had tasked himself to ensure that Pakistan and its dynamic citizens had every opportunity required to become active participants in the technological change sweeping across the world.

