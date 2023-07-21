PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Nowshera postponed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Nowshera, scheduled for today (Friday), was postponed at the last moment due to the bad weather, ARY News reported.

The premier was scheduled to visit Nowshera on a day-long visit today to inaugurate Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) first phase.

Rashakai special economic is a project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will create more than seventy thousand direct and two hundred and fifty thousand indirect employment opportunities.

In line with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of industrial development in the country, construction of the Rashakai Special Economic Zone has been done on a priority basis and its first phase stands completed.

The prime minister will also address a ceremony on the occasion.