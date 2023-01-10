PM Shehbaz stresses early start of work on KCR

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has stressed the importance of early start of construction work on the Railways’ Mainline-1 (ML-1) and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) projects.

According to state-run news agency, in a meeting with Chairman China International Corporation Luo Zhaohui on the sidelines of Geneva moot, the prime minister highlighted the significance of these projects for Pakistan.

He also informed about the government’s 10,000 megawatts solarization projects, adding the government was taking all possible steps for reducing dependence on imported fuel.

The prime minister thanked the people and government of China for helping the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

China helped Pakistan in recent times in the fields of agriculture, infrastructure, energy and the project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) took the friendship of the two countries to new heights, he said.

PM Shehbaz Sharif further said that during the recent floods not only the Chinese government but also the Chinese companies stood with flood affectees, which would never be forgotten by the Pakistani people.

The Chairman China International Corporation assured of all kinds of help of China for the flood victims.

The prime minister while appreciating the gesture of support, sent his invitation to China’s President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan. “The government and people of Pakistan are waiting for the President of China,” the PM said.

KCR project

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) last year in November approved Rs292.4 billion funds for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project with a foreign share of Rs263 billion.

The project envisages the construction of 44-kilometre-long and dedicated track of modern urban Railway in Karachi starting from Drigh road, passing through areas including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B area, Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, SITE, and Liyari, according to the state news agency.

