PM Shehbaz stresses global cooperation to end heinous crimes in Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif called on the international community to do its part to put an end to the heinous crimes committed by Israeli forces in Gaza and Rafah.

In a video message, PM Shehbaz asked the international community to guarantee the long-term peace for the innocent people of Palestine and Kashmir.

The prime minister strongly denounced the Israeli mistreatment of innocent Palestinians, saying that these crimes are against all international conventions, UN resolutions, and decisions of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

PM Shehbaz Sharif said so far over 36000 people have been martyred by Israeli forces during the last eight months while thousands of houses have been demolished, forcing the people to live under the open sky.

PM Shehbaz also thanked all Muslim nations for using the OIC and UN Security Council platforms to voice their opposition to Israeli tyranny.

He noted that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia is leading the position with a significant support by Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

PM Shehbaz also expressed gratitude to Ireland, Norway, and Spain among other European nations for declaring their support and recognition of the State of Palestine.

The prime minister hoped for long-lasting harmony in Rafah and Gaza so that Palestinians might live in peace.

Read More: PM Shehbaz hails Spain for recognising Palestine as state

Earlier, PM Shehbaz also expressed deep admiration for the recent decision taken by the Governments of Ireland, Spain and Norway to recognise the state of Palestine.

PM Shehbaz also strongly condemned the recent unprovoked Israeli bombing of Rafah which martyred another 45 Palestinian people, and reiterated his call for an immediate end to the genocide of the Palestinian population being carried out by Israel.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to the Palestinian people till the establishment of an independent Palestine state with Quds Al Sharif as its capital.