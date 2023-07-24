PM Shehbaz stresses utilization of alternative energy in industrial sector

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif performed a ground-breaking of three industrial zones in Lahore and Sheikhupura on Monday.

Addressing the launching ceremony in Lahore, the Prime Minister stressed for the utilization of alternative energy by the industrial sector to make exports competitive in the international market.

He said owing to surging oil prices, the only option is to exploit the potential of solar, wind and hydel energy for the cost-effectiveness of local products.

The Prime Minister said the issue of circular debt is required to be addressed on a war-footing basis, which is swelling due to line and transmission losses as well as power theft.

He appreciated the private sector for chalking out a plan to establish the three special economic zones and assured all-out support from the federal and Punjab governments.

He said the commitment by the private sector to attract investment worth billions of rupees is also laudable, besides their plans to set up a three-megawatt solar power plant and other allied facilities like the vocational training center.

He hoped that the interim government would also take all possible measures to keep the national economy on track of progress. The Prime Minister also called for spreading the network of SEZs across the country.

He said as far as the SEZs by the public sector are concerned, the government would provide land free of charge to the investors, as it had done for the Bahawalpur Solar Park.