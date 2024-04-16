28.9 C
PM Shehbaz summons cabinet meeting on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif convened the federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday as restructuring of accountability courts included in a nine-point agenda, ARY News reported.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting as the cabinet will also approve the appointment of a federal drug inspector.

The agenda items also included the approval for signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Qatar’s Ministry of Labour.

The federal cabinet is also expected to ratify the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). The approval of the National Institute of Modern Science Wah Cantt Bill is also included in the agenda.

The cabinet is also expected to approve the Foreign Service Award for Ambassador Manzoor Ahmad Chaudhry. The cabinet meeting is summoned at 12 noon on Wednesday.

