PM Shehbaz takes strict notice of dengue outbreak in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday took strict notice of the dengue outbreak in Sindh and directed Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capitan (retd) Muhammad Usman to immediately reach Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, PM Shehbaz Sharif has expressed concern over the worsening situation of the dengue virus in Sindh, especially in Karachi.

The prime minister has directed Islamabad chief commissioner to prepare a joint strategy with Sindh government in controlling the dengue outbreak in the province.

In past, Capitan (retd) Muhammad Usman played a key role in controlling the virus in Punjab and Islamabad.

As many as 192 more cases of dengue fever have been reported across Karachi during the last 24 hours as the vector-borne viral disease spreads unabated owing to lack of fumigation.

According to provincial health ministry, district Korangi remained the most affected with 63 cases reported in a day, followed by 45 cases from district East, 35 from district South, 26 from district Central, 14 from Malir and six and three cases respectively from Keamari and West.

The provincial health department has so far reported 1,620 dengue fever cases in the ongoing month with an annual tally crossing 3,287.

The other parts of the Sindh province that are hit by devastating floods have reported 4,320 cases during the ongoing year.

Comments