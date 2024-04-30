PM Shehbaz terms his Saudi Arabia’s visit ‘historic’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the bilateral relations as well as the economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were getting stronger, terming his recent visit to Kingdom as ‘historic’.

The prime minister, in a statement issued following the conclusion of his visit to the Kingdom, mainly to attend the Special Meeting of World Economic Forum, said a delegation of Saudi businessmen was about to visit Pakistan in the coming days.

The visit would help accelerate the pace of economic partnership between the two countries, he added.

PM Shehbaz reiterated the resolve to make all-out efforts to materialise the understanding reached between the two leaderships. With the Pak-Saudi economic partnership, a new era of bilateral ties had begun, he remarked.

He recalled that a record exchange of high-level delegations took place between the two countries during the last couple of months.

Highlighting the significance of his three-day visit to the Kingdom marking the very fruitful discussions, the prime minister also mentioned his interactions with the world leaders which led to positive developments in multifaceted cooperation in trade and investment.

Referring to his address at the World Economic Forum, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that he had categorically made it clear that there could be no peace in the world without establishing peace in Gaza.

He thanked Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for warm hospitality during the visit, and also for his directives to his ministers regarding Pakistan.

The prime minister also expressed gratitude to the Saudi ministers for their efforts and full preparations to help reach understanding between the leaderships of two countries.