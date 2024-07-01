PM Shehbaz terms increase in exports as govt’s top priority

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that increasing the country’s exports is the government’s top priority, and measures from the current federal budget are being implemented for this purpose.

The prime minister made these remarks while speaking to a delegation of prominent businessmen who met him in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz said the development of industry, agriculture, and information technology will further stabilize the economy and create new employment opportunities.

He said the country is moving in the right economic direction and that all possible measures were taken in the budget to provide relief to the people.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that the confidence of foreign investors has been restored due to the government’s business-friendly policies.

On the occasion, the delegation commended the Prime Minister for ensuring a conducive environment for business and investment in the country and for putting the economy on a positive trajectory.

They informed the Prime Minister that the business community appreciates the budget and expressed hope that it will positively impact business activities in the country.